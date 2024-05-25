Private legal practitioner, Kwame Adofo has submitted a petition to President Akufo-Addo, seeking the removal of Professor Addai Mensah, the current chief executive officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

According to Mr Adofo, he has substantial evidence indicating financial mismanagement and incompetence on the part of Professor Addai Mensah during his tenure as CEO of KATH.

Speaking in an interview with Asaase Radio, Mr Adofo alleged that, Professor Addai Mensah had misappropriated GHC300,000 without proper accountability and had also breached procurement processes.

These accusations, as highlighted by Mr Adofo, raise serious concerns regarding the management, competence, and integrity of Professor Addai Mensah as the CEO of KATH.

“My petition was written to the President because he is the appointing authority,” Mr Adofo stated.

“I made specific allegations against the said Chief Executive Officer [of KATH] because I have evidence to firmly back the claims. The first allegation concerns GHC300,000 in cash that the CEO has not been able to account for. And as a concerned citizen, I petitioned the President because he said we should not sit idle when we see people committing offences,” he added.

Mr. Adofo expressed optimism that President Akufo-Addo would promptly address these grave allegations by dismissing Professor Addai Mensah from his role.

The legal expert underscored that his endeavours stem from a commitment to fostering accountability and transparency within government institutions.

