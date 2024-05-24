Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Maame Afia Akoto, has described politician Hopeson Adorye’s recent claims as senseless.

According to her, Mr. Adorye is only playing games with Ghanaians.

The leading member of Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change (M4C), was arrested on May 22, 2024, for spreading false information.

Mr. Adorye claimed that the NPP directed him to detonate dynamites in the Volta Region.

His claims about detonating dynamite during the 2016 elections, initially said to have occurred in the Volta Region but later clarified as happening in Togo, are the cause of his detention.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Madam Akoto could not fathom how Mr. Adorye is still alive after detonating the dynamite.

“Did you carry the dynamite? Why is he still alive if it was dynamite? Why can’t you even be truthful? Stop playing with us. You didn’t show you are old. There is no sense in what you said. I wonder why he still stood there when the dynamite struck. Is he a Superman?” she quizzed.

The NPP woman however wondered why the NDC, which was in power at that time, could not do anything about it if indeed there was an issue of dynamite to disrupt the election.

In her view, Mr. Adorye’s claims should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

READ ALSO:

Video of Hopeson Adorye and wife Empress Gifty celebrating his bail sparks reactions

Hopeson Adorye granted bail