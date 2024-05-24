Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says he would like to stay at Old Trafford but wants the club to match his expectations.

The midfielder, who joined the club from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, has scored 79 goals in 232 appearances for United.

Fernandes gave an interview to DAZN in April in which he appeared to cast doubt on his future at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag says the club want to keep Fernandes and the midfielder insists he wants to remain, provided his ambitions are met.

“I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don’t want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream,” Fernandes told the Players’ Tribune.

“I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club. If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing. We want to compete for the league. We want to be playing Champions League football. We want to be in cup finals. That is the standard.”

Fernandes added he wants to “keep fighting” for the club and his family wants to remain in Manchester.

The 29-year-old was named United captain in 2023, taking the armband from Harry Maguire.

United finished eighth in the Premier League and bottom of their Champions League group this term, though they could salvage their season in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City.

“Frustration. Isn’t that what we all feel? That’s really the only word for this season, I think. If you ask me, or if you ask any United fan, it would be the same,” said Fernandes.

“There were so many moments when we won a massive game, and it felt like OK, now we are going to build from this, and it just never happened.”

Fernandes was named United’s Player of the Year on Thursday for the third time.

Only David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo have won the award more times than Fernandes.