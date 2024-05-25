Black Starlets hopes of returning to the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations were dashed on Saturday following a loss to Burkina Faso.

Ghana was defeated 2-1 by the Stallions at the University of Ghana Stadium, exiting the WAFU B U-17 Africa Cup of Nations at the semifinal stage.

After Burkina Faso took an early lead, Joseph Narbi equalized for Ghana in the first half. However, Asharaf Tapsoba’s brace proved decisive.

A costly miscommunication between Ghana’s goalkeeper Michael Armah and a defender allowed Tapsoba to capitalize, firing the ball into an empty net to put the Stallions ahead.

Despite conceding, Laryea Kingston’s side responded well, maintaining possession and creating several scoring opportunities that ultimately lacked the final touch.

Ghana’s equalizer came in the 27th minute, when Joseph Narbi’s curling shot found the top right corner. The Starlets continued to press, with Abdulai Nortey’s long ball setting up Benjamin Tsevanyo, who assisted Narbi’s third goal of the tournament.

Godfred Sarpong nearly gave Ghana the lead, but his effort narrowly missed, while Burkina Faso also squandered a clear chance to regain their advantage. The teams went into halftime level at 1-1.

Just three minutes into the second half, Burkina Faso retook the lead. Tapsoba made a well-timed run between Ghana’s center-backs and struck a low shot past Armah to make it 2-1.

Ghana fought hard to equalize but struggled to break through Burkina Faso’s defense.

Despite their efforts, Kingston’s team fell short, ending the match with a 2-1 defeat.

This loss means Ghana will not secure a spot in the next edition of the U-17 AFCON, with Burkina Faso continuing their journey at Ghana’s expense.