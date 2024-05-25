The new head teacher of Mawuli School in the Volta Region, Benjamin Yao Dei goal, has said that he aims to elevate Mawuli School to unparalleled heights, positioning it not only as the premier secondary institution in the Volta region but also as earning recognition in the global stage.

Central to his strategy is the fast-tracking of a new five-year strategic plan. Building on the successes of the 2015-2020 plan, Mr Dei envisions a roadmap that unites the entire school community towards shared objectives.

This plan will emphasise academic and moral achievements, providing clear goals and fostering a cohesive vision.

During his induction speech, Mr Dei highlighted the importance of stakeholder collaboration. He plans to regularly convene workshops and seminars for staff, bringing together the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Ghana (EPCG), the school board, the Old Mawuli Students Union (OMSU), the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), and current students.

This collaborative approach aims to drive continuous growth and development for Mawuli School.

“Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishments,” Mr Dei quoted Brian Tracy, underscoring the critical role of self-discipline in achieving both academic success and moral integrity.

His administration will prioritize instilling core values such as integrity, truthfulness, punctuality, and straightforwardness in students, ensuring these principles are upheld both within and outside the school environment.

Mr Dei’s vision is deeply aligned with the founding principles of Mawuli School, encapsulated in the motto “Head Heart Hand.” He aims to nurture the total personality of each student, fostering intellectual, emotional, and practical skills.

By maintaining close interactions with staff and students, he intends to harness the collective contributions of the school community to drive excellence.

In his call to action, Mr Dei urged all stakeholders—staff, students, and others—to work diligently together.

He emphasised the collective responsibility to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to become future leaders in their respective fields.

Drawing on the wisdom of Aristotle and Malcolm X, Mr Dei reminded students that education is the most powerful weapon they have to change the world.

As Mr Dei embarks on his tenure as head teacher, the Mawuli School community is filled with optimism.

With a clear vision, collaborative spirit, and unwavering commitment to excellence, Mr Dei is poised to lead the institution towards a bright and impactful future.