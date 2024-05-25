Thomas Partey is preparing to tie the knot with his partner, Janine Mackson, just a few months after the birth of their daughter.

The Arsenal star and his model partner welcomed their first child in January.

Despite a season marred by injuries and fitness issues, Partey found joy as his girlfriend accepted his marriage proposal during their vacation.

🚨❤️ Massive Congrats to the top don Thomas #Partey & his adorable girlfriend Janine Mackson on their engagement. 💍💋 👏 pic.twitter.com/vOTluQ7WCF — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) May 25, 2024

The Ghana international was also seen enjoying quality time with his daughter, nurturing a strong bond with his child.

The wedding date has not been announced yet, but Partey seems thrilled to have found his perfect match.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey is expected to return to the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic, having missed the friendly games against Nigeria and Uganda in March.