The District Director of Education for Adansi Akrofoum, Jacob Kwasi Anakpor, has urged the government to post more teachers and provide adequate accommodation for them in the district.

Mr Anakpor disclosed this during a donation of 300 desks to the Education Directorate at Akrofoum, aimed at enhancing teaching and learning in the area.

Speaking to Adom News, following the presentation, Mr. Anakpor expressed gratitude for the desks and appealed for more teachers, teachers’ housing, transportation for Circuit Supervisors, and improved roads for effective supervision, all vital for enhancing education in the district.

During the desk presentation, District Chief Executive (DCE) Maurice Jones Woode revealed that the Assembly had supplied over 3000 desks to educational institutions since the district’s inception six years ago.

He stressed that, quality educational infrastructure serves as a motivation for both teachers and students.

The DCE also highlighted the construction of 15 new classroom blocks initiated by the Assembly.

Furthermore, Mr. Woode mentioned the Assembly’s encouragement for communities to initiate efforts to provide accommodations for teachers, with the assurance of support from the assembly for such initiatives.

