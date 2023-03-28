Some heads of basic schools are lamenting over the delay in release of capitation grants to schools.

The situation, they say is affecting teaching and learning and quality of education in public schools.

The capitation grant is a social intervention policy aimed at providing quality, affordable education for all.

It gives true meaning to the concept of Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education as a feature of the Millennium Development Goals.

Though the Ministry of Education in March 2023 released GH¢11 million, the head teachers said it is woefully inadequate.

Some head teachers who spoke on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem on condition of anonymity said they have to use their pocket monies or borrow to buy stationary for teachers to keep the school running.

According to them, though basic school is free, it is now expensive because parents bare most of the cost.

One headmaster cited how his schools PTA was forced to pay for exams fees to enable them conduct terminal examinations to buttress his point.

He, therefore, called on government to accelerate action on the payment of the capitation grant for the 2023/2024 academic year.