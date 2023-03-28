Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has paid a glowing tribute in honour of late Kumawu MP, Philip Basoah.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful has stated he is saddened by the untimely death of Mr Basoah who he has described as selfless.

Mr Kyerematen eulogised the deceased endeared himself to the service of humanity and the nation.

He made these remarks in a Facebook post, stating Mr Basoah will be sorely missed for his enormous contribution to the party and the people of Kumawu.

Mr Kyerematen further expressed his condolence to the bereaved family, parliament and the NPP at large.

Mr Basoah reportedly died on Monday night after a short illness.

Born on November 18, 1969, he died aged 54.

ALSO READ:

NPP MP reported dead

Meet the three MPs who did’nt vote in ministerial approval

The deceased first came to Parliament in 2017 after winning the 2016 election in the Kumawu constituency of the Ashanti Region.

Prior to this, he was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a tutor at the Agogo State College.