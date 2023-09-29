Ghanaian musician, Chief One has disclosed that during his time as a student at Ziope Senior High School, certain teachers would provide him with financial support for recording songs and handling errands.

Speaking on E Vibes, he emphasised that these teachers extended their generosity due to their genuine affection for him and his musical talent.

He told Becky “I have some teachers here like Mother Gifty who gave me money to go and run my things.”

“They did that because they love me. Anytime I’m going on stage during my school days, it’s a different vibe. They love me and the vibe is different. They love to see. They know I’m doing something different.”

Michael Ivan Nyagamagu, known in showbiz as Chief One, is a Ghanaian Hiphop/HipLife artiste hailing from the Volta Region.

The artiste is next in line to feature on E Vibes, where he will take fans on a journey through his rise to stardom.

The E Vibes show aims to rekindle memories by delving into the interviewees’ journeys and their experiences on their way to the top, with the hope that their unique stories will shape the younger generation.

