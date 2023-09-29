Black Avenue Muzik star, Sefa has said she considers questions about her body too personal.

According to her, she does not owe “anybody an explanation for what I do with my body or what I do with my personal life”.

In a conversation on Accra FM, Thursday, September 28, 2023, Sefa said she does not care about peoples opinions about her.

Her sole concern, the E Choke hitmaker noted, is “to do music and I make sure I put the music out and when it comes out, it’s good music”.

“If people decide to concentrate on my personal life and my body more than the music, there’s nothing I can do about it. I’m doing my best but I don’t think I owe anybody an explanation, just as they don’t owe me an explanation,” she added.

Sefa said people come up to her to ask questions about her striking body.

Even though she admitted “It’s just the curious mind,” she said stressed that it is a private matter.

“How would you feel if I just come up to you and ask you if you had sex the previous night?” she quizzed to make her point.

“It’s like asking me that because it’s my personal business. Sometimes, I feel because I don’t give them something to talk about, I don’t do anything controversial, anytime they have something little they want to run with it. So it’s normal,” she noted.

Show host, Romeo asked if she was regular at the gym.

“I used to go to the gym but not anymore,” she answered.

The secret behind her physical charm and looks, according to the singer is “just taking very good care of myself. As I said, I’m growing so I’m taking very good care of myself and I’m doing anything I feel will make me happy, and make me feel good about myself”