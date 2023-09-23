Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, has strongly criticised Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif.

This was after the musician in a tweet expressed shock at President Akufo-Addo’s recent speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Black Sherif was taken aback by the amount of money the President requested as reparation for the slave trade in Africa when the government has failed to solve the bread and butter issues confronting Ghanaians.

His tweet gained significant attention, with many social media users commending him for calling out against government.

However, Black Sherif’s comments did not sit well with seasoned journalist.

Kwaku Baako succinctly labeled the singer’s comment and the subsequent reactions from the public as “glorified ignorance.”

See tweet below