Veteran journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has revealed he lost his virginity when he was 13-years-old.

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper made this known in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM.

Mr Baako made the disclosure while recounting events that took place after the Nkrumah government in which his father, Kofi Baako served as a Defence Minister was overthrown.

He, however, did not say how or with whom it happened.

“What was going on was an extraordinary drama so I went into hiding and those days too I was a bit of an alcoholic so I used to drink a lot.

“The big boys took me out there and they gave me wee. I was 13 years and I broke my virginity too at 13,” he recounted amidst laughter.

Mr Baako added that, his father’s properties including clothes and mattresses were auctioned.

