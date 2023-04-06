Joy FM to spend time with residents of Weija Leprosarium this Easter

This year, residents of Weija Leprosarium in Accra will be the beneficiaries of Joy FM’s Easter Soup Kitchen.

Every year, Joy FM acknowledges God’s ultimate sacrifice of love during the observation of the holy celebration, Easter, by essentially emulating the divine display of love through its initiative dubbed Joy FM Easter Soup Kitchen.

The initiative aims at putting smiles on the faces of disadvantaged people in our society.

In replicating the success of last year’s Joy FM Easter Soup Kitchen, the team will, on Monday, April 10, spend quality time with residents of Weija Leprosarium.

During the period spent with the underprivileged residents of the popular caregiving center, hot meals and beverages will be shared, while getting to know them more in heartfelt conversations.

This act of solidarity from Joy FM goes in tandem with the wish of Rev. Father Campbell, who is the Head of the Weija Leprosarium.

The retired Parish Priest of the Christ the King Parish has over the years, advocated for love to be shown to inmates of the leprosarium, who are often abandoned by society including their families.

The neglect, especially by the latter, has been a major concern for the head of the leprosarium, stressing that such unfortunate treatment of the underprivileged takes a toll on their health resulting in the death of some.

A visit by the team from Joy FM this Easter; spending time with inmates and sharing of hot meals and beverages, is believed to put smiles on the faces of the disadvantaged residents of the leprosarium while giving them a more positive outlook of life.

The Joy FM Easter Soup Kitchen is an annual outreach to mark the appreciation of God’s love through the death of his son, Jesus.

Last year, hot meals and beverages were shared with the disadvantaged residents of Kokomlemle, Mallamatta, Accra New Town and its environs.

The Joy FM Easter Soup Kitchen 2023, is supported by Lunch Avenue and Kpakpakpa Market.

Joy FM Easter Soup Kitchen – The joy of caring and sharing.