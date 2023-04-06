Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh aka Bamed, whose leg was amputated at the Police Hospital recently, has received an amount of GH¢20,000 from Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to manage his condition.

The gesture follows a request Alhaji Bamed made to the Vice President.

An elated Alhaji Ahmed Bamed told Daily Guide that, this is not the first time he is receiving cash support for medical treatment from the Vice President.

“I pray for Dr. Bawumia to become the next President of the Republic of Ghana in December 2024,” he said.

The Vice President, he said, had previously given him $3,000 for a spinal surgery and to manage a kidney disease he is suffering, and now GH¢20,000.00 for his amputated leg. Ahmed Bamed was in the company of Nana Adu Akyene I, Nii Adu Oki and Frank Afirifa when the presentation was made.

Presenting the cash on behalf of the Vice President were Alhaji Yunusah Osman Mohammed (Dr. Oluman) and Chairman Alhassan Abdullahi, both from the Office of the Vice President.

Bamed, as he is popularly called, was CEO of a thriving Bamed Travel & Tours and a former board member of Asante Kotoko Football Club.

In December last year, he lamented about how no NPP member had visited him while he was on admission at the Police Hospital, where his leg was amputated.

According to him, former President Kufuor would testify to his service to the party as well as the late Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey of blessed memory.

On what led to the amputation of his leg, he said that he was putting on his football boots when he had a cut, which got bad after a few days and later got out of hand whereupon doctors took a decision on amputation.

“I have been loyal to the NPP and former President Kufuor will bear me witness as well as Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey of blessed memory,” he said.

“No party member has been here to at least sympathise with me but I can say on authority that I have paid my dues as far as the party is concerned,” he reportedly said last year.

With the consistent gesture of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, which he has openly acknowledged, there is no doubt that he has positively reviewed his impression about his colleagues in the NPP.