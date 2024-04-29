Catholics in Ghana have commended the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his visit to Pope Francis on April 24, 2024.

They have hailed Dr. Bawumia describing the act as a demonstration of religious diversity and tolerance.

In responses to a post by the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference featuring Dr. Bawumia and Pope Francis, several Catholic Facebook users expressed admiration for the visit.

One of the users, Fahad Mohammed Sulemana, described it as a testament to Dr. Bawumia’s diplomatic skills.

“Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s meeting with Pope Francis is a testament to his diplomatic skills and Ghana’s standing on the global stage,” he said.

Another Facebook user, Emmanuel Ntow, highlighted the significance of the visit in fostering cooperation between Ghana and the Vatican, describing it as a positive step.

“Positive steps towards enhancing cooperation between Ghana and the Vatican.”

Another user, Prosper Nartey, remarked that the visit by the Vice President was a remarkable moment in Ghana’s history and for Dr. Bawumia personally.

“Truly a remarkable piece in history for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia meeting His Holiness”

The comments reflect a widespread appreciation among Catholics in Ghana for Dr. Bawumia’s engagement with Pope Francis, emphasizing the importance of religious tolerance and diplomatic relations.

READ ALSO: