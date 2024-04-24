Pope Francis today (April 24, 2024) welcomed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the “auletta,” or small study, of the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall, according to a statement issued by the Holy See Press Office.

Following this, Dr. Bawumia held discussions with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

The Holy See Press Office reported that the meeting underscored the positive relations between the Holy See and Ghana, with a particular emphasis on various aspects of Ghana’s political and socio-economic landscape.

The discussions highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the two entities, especially in critical sectors such as education and healthcare.

The talks at the Secretariat of State also delved into current international matters, with a specific focus on security challenges faced by countries in West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea.

This exchange of views reflects the shared concern for addressing regional security issues and fostering stability in these areas.

The meeting between Pope Francis and Vice President Bawumia signifies the ongoing dialogue and cooperation between the Holy See and Ghana, aiming to strengthen partnerships and address mutual concerns at both national and international levels.

