The High Court in Accra has issued an arrest warrant for convicted former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Christine Attionu Tamakloe.

This follows an ex-parte motion filed by State Prosecutors.

Earlier, Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah had stressed that government is commitment to extraditing the former CEO of MASLOC, Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, to Ghana to serve her 10-year prison sentence.

In addition to Madam Tamakloe’s sentence, the court also sentenced Daniel Axim, the former Chief Operating Officer of MASLOC, to five years in prison.

The two were found guilty on 78 counts relating to causing financial loss to the state, theft, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and contravening public procurement laws.

Madam Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu was tried in absentia as she absconded after obtaining court permission for a medical check-up abroad, while Daniel Axim testified in person but did not present any witnesses.

Addressing the court on Monday, April 22, Assistant State Attorney, Yvonne Yaache-Adomako while moving the motion (ex-parte) for an arrest warrant to be issued said, the fugitive was convicted on all 78 counts.

“I have before you a motion ex-parte for an arrest warrant to be issued for the arrest of the 2nd respondent convict (Sedina Tamakloe),” Ms.Yaache-Adomako prayed.

She further stressed that, “based on the facts and the attached exhibits we have demonstrated sufficient grounds for the issuance for the said warrant to arrest the convict.”

“We humbly pray that this court grants our application,” she added.

Subsequently, the sitting judge, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo granted the motion as prayed.

Background

On April 16, absconded former CEO of MASLOC, Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu and interdicted Head of Operations, Daniel Axim were convicted and sentenced to 10 and five years respectively in hard labour.

The two were found guilty on 78 counts relating to causing financial loss to the state, theft, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and contravening public procurement laws.

The trial which began in 2019, saw six witnesses called by the state. Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu was tried in absentia as she absconded after obtaining court permission for a medical check-up abroad. Daniel Axim testified in person but did not present any witnesses.

The convictions stem from misappropriation of funds allocated for MASLOC activities between 2013 and 2016. In one instance, the convicts withdrew GH₵500,000 as a loan from Obaatampa Savings and Loans company, demanding a refund when the institution refused to provide a 24% interest rate. Although evidence of the refund was presented, it was not reflected in MASLOC’s accounts.

The duo was also found guilty of misappropriating over GH¢1.7 million allocated for a sensitisation exercise, with only a fraction of the funds used for the intended purpose. Similarly, funds disbursed for victims of a fire incident at Kantamanso were not fully distributed, with a significant portion misappropriated by the accused.

The case also involved the purchase of vehicles and Samsung phones for MASLOC, with funds exceeding market prices at the time.

Despite being bought in bulk, evidence suggested that the amounts paid were higher than prevailing market rates.

