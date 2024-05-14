A senior campaign aide to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Sammy Awuku, has disclosed that, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer will soon announce his running mate for the December general elections.

Mr Awuku hinted that Dr Bawumia has already decided on his running mate and will outdoor him soon.

His comments come amidst swirling speculations within NPP and among political pundits over the seeming delay in naming a running mate.

The delay has sparked discussions about potential candidates and the implications for the party’s electoral prospects.

But Mr Awuku reassured that Dr Bawumia remains within a suitable time-frame to announce his running mate.

He cited historical precedence, pointing out that then-candidate Nana Akufo-Addo selected Dr Bawumia as his running mate in August 2008 for that year’s election.

He argued tha,t this example illustrates the variability in the timing of such announcements and should not necessarily raise concerns.

“We are very much within the timeline. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was elected barely six months ago, so we still have time. If you recall, his nomination in 2008 was done somewhere in August. So, for us in the NPP, we are very much within our timelines,” Awuku stated on Onua FM.

“It can be tomorrow, it can be next week, it can be next month, it can be three days from now. The flagbearer at this point is very clear in his mind who his running mate is going to be, and when he is ready, he is going to announce that” Mr. Awuku added.

