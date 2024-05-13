A key member of the Bawumia campaign team, Sammy Awuku, has said Eastern Region, although traditionally a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will be a battleground in the December polls

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, he explained that, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has intensified its campaign efforts in the region.

“The Eastern Region is the stronghold of the NPP, but I think it will also be a battleground because, in as much as we are really working, the NDC is also seen as working, and their activities are visible on the grounds,” he said.

Mr. Awuku who is also the parliamentary candidate for Akuapem North said the election will ultimately hinge on what each candidate brings to the table.

“Bawumia is regarded as an effective campaigner, devoting ample time to campaigning and being attuned to the ground realities” he said.

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), said extensive planning has gone into their campaign and it will yield positive results in December.

Sammy Awuku expressed confidence in their performance based on feedback from the electorates.

