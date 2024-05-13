Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, emphasized the weight of wearing the national team jersey, highlighting the need for strength and resilience.

Since his debut in 2007, Ayew has been a key player, appearing in eight Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments and three FIFA World Cups.

During his tenure as captain, Ghana faced disappointing exits in AFCON and World Cup competitions.

Despite calls for older players like Ayew to step aside for younger talent, he stressed that the immense expectations placed on the team can be overwhelming.

“There is a lot of pressure. Despite this generation dominating, we still couldn’t win so this creates more pressure and more demands, and the country expects more and more,” Ayew told Canal+, as quoted by CAF Online.

Ayew acknowledged the lack of experience among younger players but expressed confidence in the team’s ability to overcome challenges.

“Today, the players do not have the experience that the players I just mentioned have or had… The players start by getting used to it, by understanding what it means to wear this jersey, which means a lot to millions of people. The jersey is very heavy to wear and you need to have broad shoulders.

Looking ahead to the future, Ayew remained optimistic, stating, “I know we will bounce back. We work. We are going through a bad time. But we will get through this, I am sure,” he added.

Ayew is set to rejoin the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.