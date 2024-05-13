The Volta Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Makafui Woanyah has asserted that the New Patriotic Party’s Presidential Candidate for election 2024, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has a better vision to transform Ghana compared to his competitors.

According to him, the ideas put forth by Dr Bawumia which seek to create jobs, administer a small government size, and enhance digitization among others would propel the country to better heights.

He was addressing a mini rally to commemorate the 8th anniversary of the NPP Loyal Ladies in Ho, in the Volta Region.

“Go tell them that Bawumia is a leader with his vision, go tell them that Bawumia has a great vision and he will roll out his vision. Not the single visionless vision that the National Democratic Congress is talking about, 24-hour economy”, he said.

He said Dr Bawumia aims to administer the country with only 50 ministers and deputies, introduce low import duty on solar panels, ensure better healthcare for all, eradicate value-added tax on electricity, and introduce innovative policies, among others.

Mr Woanyah implored the Loyal Ladies to trumpet the achievements of the NPP government in the Volta Region and convince the electorates to identify the party as a better option, compared to the opposition NDC.

“Bawumia is not new, he has been in the system for some time now and you have all seen what he has done. So as ambassadors of the good news, go out there and preach the good news”, he charged the ladies.

He chastised the NDC for their campaign slogan “rescue mission” adding that the party would not have canceled the teacher’s and nurses’ trainee allowances, which were restored by the NPP government, if it has meant well the country and the citizenry.

He indicated the Volta Region has supported the United Party in the post-colonial era, and explained the United Party birthed the NPP, urging the people of the Volta Region to return to the UP tradition.

“This region is a UP region, Sankofa is not a crime. It is a UP region, the United Party region and it is the UP that gave birth to NPP. The last days of Rawlings, the founder of NDC, he was more of NPP than NDC. The wife of the founder of NDC left that party and formed her party. So what are they still doing in the NDC? What are the Voltarians still doing in the NDC”, he asked.

The Founder of Loyal Ladies, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, entreated members of the group to ensure they get qualified voters in their jurisdiction registered.

He said the elections would not be won on December 7th but on intense campaign activities and canvassing for votes leading to the D-day.

“I always tell you that victory is not a one-day thing, it is a process, and you all are key to us winning. I am telling you that in the 2024 elections, as long as December comes, as long as the 7th comes; as long as we all go and vote, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be sworn in as the next President of Ghana”, he stressed.

The Ho Central NPP parliamentary candidate, Divine Bosson called on the constituents to reject the NDC which has nothing to offer after representing them in parliament for over 30 years.

He advised them to elect a candidate who could lobby development projects and spearhead the development of the constituency.

“Please, the people of this constituency, somebody has sacrificed himself for you people and that person is ready to turn the narrative of Ho Central and that person is in Divine R.K Bosson”, he said.

The mini-rally was climaxed with a thrilling performance from Cartel Big J of the defunct Praye music group.

The Volta Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Makafui Woanyah and other party big wigs led members of the pro-NPP group on a walk on the streets of Ho.

The ladies flooded the streets with placards that had inscriptions detailing the promises of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. The group converged on the Dome E.P Park for the mini rally.

READ ALSO: