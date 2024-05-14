The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has berated the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo for praising President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking at the 2024 Africa Conference of the International Association of Women Judges, Justice Tokornoo described the President as the “most distinguished legal practitioner” in the history of Ghana’s legal trajectory.

According to her, the President is a living example of the rule of law.

But Sammy Gyamfi vehemently disagreed with the assertion.

In a post on X, the outspoken politician stated the Chief Justice’s praise was a contrived testimony, which President Akufo-Addo would even disagree with.

To Sammy Gyamfi, it is a comic relief and should be reserved for party footsoldiers.

PresIDEnt @NAkufoAddo himself will disagree with this contrived testimony coming from the CJ. Sycophantic comments like this should ordinarily be reserved for party footsoldiers. Comic relief I guess. Living example of what? Apuuu!!! pic.twitter.com/5kkPfKlTFC — Sammy Gyamfi (@SammyGyamfi_) May 13, 2024

