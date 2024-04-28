The flagbearer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is set to embark on a nationwide presidential campaign from Monday, April 29.

He has promised to run a practical campaign that would tackle the legitimate concerns of the Ghanaian people.

The NPP flagbearer will begin his campaign tour from the Eastern Region and visit all 16 regions in the month, as part of his first round of the nationwide campaign.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications for Dr. Bawumia, Miracles Aboagye on April 28, noted that, the NPP flagbearer will meet and interact with a wide range of stakeholders, including traditional leaders, the clergy, the youth, traders, drivers, farmers, and students during the campaign.

He will also stop at notable venues such as marketplaces to engage with both traders and consumers, while holding town hall meetings and engaging the media.

“Long before his election on November 4, 2023, and since then, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been very active in undertaking broad consultations and interactions with various groups across the country.

“Apart from fulfilling his busy schedule as Ghana’s most active ever Vice President, the 2024 NPP Presidential Candidate, and the Party leadership have utilized these recent months to put the structures, personnel, logistics, and programs in place to embark on a very comprehensive, inclusive, constructive, and impactful presidential and parliamentary campaign,” portions of the statement read.

“As we enter the active phase of the 2024 Election campaigning, Dr Bawumia is buoyed up by the strong backing from our party’s grassroots and the growing enthusiasm and confidence resonating throughout the entire party.

“This burgeoning energy signifies our preparedness for the activities that lie ahead in the upcoming contest,” the statement continued.

Find full statement below:

