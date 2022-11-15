The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has hit hard at Presidential Staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe following the Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ allegation.

Taking to his Facebook post, Mr Teiko Tagoe who is not happy about the investigative works by Anas and his team said he was disappointed in Mr Baako and Anas for their way of recording government officials as far as corruption is concerned.

He wrote I’m soo soo disappointed in my senior brother and mentor Abdul Malik Kweku Baako. Anas Aremeyaw Anas was my classmate at Secondary School and still a very good friend of mine.

Recording people and editing the recording with your own voice-over to suit your story is nothing but sharing wickedness and evil. He did it to Kwasi Nyantakyi and the country looked on. All I can say is that we are all in the hands of the Lord.

But reacting to Mr Teiko Tagoe’s post, Mr Baako said the Presidential Staffer was part of the problem and not the solution.

He wrote You’re part of the PROBLEM. And not the SOLUTION! Respectfully!

Social media has been busy since the posts from both of the men.

Check out the post below: