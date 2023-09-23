Barcelona coach Xavi has extended his contract with the Spanish champions by one season until June 2025 with the option of an additional year, the club confirmed on Friday.

The former Barca midfielder, who took over as coach in 2021, led the club to their first LaLiga title since 2019 and the Spanish Super Cup last season.

“We arrived at a difficult time, in unfavourable circumstances,” Xavi told a press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Celta Vigo.

“Last year we won two important titles. We’re in a process of transition.”

🤝 FC Barcelona and coach Xavi Hernández have reached an agreement to renew his contract until 30 June 2025 with an optional further year. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 22, 2023

Xavi said Barca had just played “their two best matches” since he took over, with 5-0 wins over both Real Betis in LaLiga and Royal Antwerp in the Champions League group stage.

Xavi took over from Ronald Koeman, two years after his retirement as a player, on a contract until June 2024, winning 60 of the 96 matches he managed in all competitions.

Barcelona are currently second in LaLiga, two points behind Real Madrid.