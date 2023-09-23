The final funeral rites of Daniel Obeng, the father of musician, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as Kwame A Plus has been held.

The solemn ceremony which attracted scores of mourners including politicians was held at Gomoa Pomadze in the Gomoa Central District of the Central region.

Former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi were present to mourn with Kwame A Plus.

The controversial musician and social commentator lost his dad on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Check out some photos below:

Alan Kyerematen, other big wigs mourn with Kwame A Plus at father’s funeral

Alan Kyerematen, other big wigs mourn with Kwame A Plus at father’s funeral

Alan Kyerematen, other big wigs mourn with Kwame A Plus at father’s funeral

Alan Kyerematen, other big wigs mourn with Kwame A Plus at father’s funeral