The Presidential Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released the guidelines for the November 4 primaries that will take place at all the 276 constituencies across the country and the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, Accra.

In a statement issued in Accra on Friday, the Committee said the guidelines outlined the procedures and rules for the primaries that would elect a presidential candidate for the 2024 general election.

“The Electoral Commission (EC) shall supervise the conduct of the elections and shall have the full responsibility of ensuring a transparent, free and fair election. No persons, whether party officials or otherwise whatsoever shall act in contravention to the EC and these guidelines.”

The Committee added that “the security activities rest exclusively with the police and access beyond security perimeters is restricted to Delegates, Presidential Elections Committee Members, Contestants and their accredited agents. The Presidential Elections Committee of the Party is the entity with the Constitutional mandate from National Council to oversee the organization and conduct of the election for the Presidential Candidate,” the Committee stated.

The Committee also said that there shall be no campaign, canvassing for votes or gathering of party people for any purpose whatsoever a day before voting, adding that there shall be no camping of delegates, accreditation is constituency specific and that the media will be granted accreditation.

“Voters are expected to “walk in” freely by themselves. The physically challenged may be assisted. A voter must wait to be cleared before entering the perimeter- Queue Control. No voter shall wear the colour or effigy of a contestant at the voting center (i.e. T-shirts, cap, posters of contestants). Delegates shall not be allowed to enter the voting screen or booth in groups or in pairs.”

“Voting shall not take place indoors but in an open place in the full glare of the public. It is an offence for unaccredited persons to enter the voting perimeter. A delegate who has already cast his/her vote shall not be re-admitted into the voting perimeter. Any person found directing a delegate on which contestant to vote for commits an offence and shall be removed by the police,” the Committee stated.