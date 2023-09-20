Ghanaian singing sensation, Becca, has stirred mixed reactions on social media with her latest TikTok video.

The clip quickly went viral, leaving fans and followers divided over her physique.

In the video, a slim Becca was seen relaxing in her luxurious mansion. But her fans express worry about her slender body.

The ‘African Woman’ hitmaker appeared remarkably youthful, and her radiant smile garnered admiration from some fans.

They marveled at how she seemed to have entered a new phase of beauty as she aged and commended her ability to maintain her charm over the years.

However, not everyone was thrilled with Becca’s new look. Some viewers expressed grave concerns.

