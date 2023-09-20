Rapper and music producer, Elorm Adabla, popularly known as E.L, says he has lied twice in his music career.

In their quest to stay relevant, the ‘Koko’ hitmaker said musicians lie a lot.

“Musicians, we talk about things that we wear, we talk for the numbers, we just talk about different things…it’s for the numbers and the attention, so depending on how you do it, whether it’s a good or bad idea, it’s up to you as an artist,” he said.

Speaking in an interview with Melvin Da Enigma on Luv FM’s Gift of Songs show, E.L. confessed to pulling a stunt to trend and gain attention.

“Music is an attention-based game and publicity is what an artist goes out there to look for. If you want to be in the business side of it, that’s definitely what to do. I might be saying too much but there’s definitely an aspect of it that you have to go out there to look for,” he stated.

E.L. acknowledged that, it was through the ‘Azonto’ genre of music that he gained attention as an international artist.

He, therefore, feels obliged to project Azonto because he was one of the people who created that sound and feels a lot of guilt that along the line he dropped the ball on Azonto.

The 2016 Ghana Music Artists of the Year would like to see players in the entertainment industry working together to attain a common goal.