Manchester United midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo says his family fully supports his decision to decline an opportunity to play for Ghana’s Black Stars and instead represent England.

The 19-year-old made his debut for the Three Lions in March during a friendly match against Brazil.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Stockport, England, Mainoo had the option to play for Ghana at the senior level but chose to represent England.

Having already played for England at various youth levels, Mainoo now has the chance to compete in this year’s European Championships after being named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad.

“Maybe distant family when I’m in Ghana give me a bit for it but, no, they all support me in my decision,” Mainoo commented.

Meanwhile, Mainoo scored as Manchester United defeated Manchester City 2-1 to win the FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.