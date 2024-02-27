Nigerian gospel sensation, Moses Bliss and his beautiful Ghanaian fiancée have set social media abuzz with their enchanting pre-wedding photos, ahead of their upcoming nuptials.

The couple, who are set to tie the knot in Ghana, have scheduled their traditional marriage for Thursday, February 29, followed by the white wedding on March 2, 2024.

In anticipation of their big day, Moses Bliss and his fiancée took to their respective social media pages to share glimpses of their love story through captivating pre-wedding photos.

The couple exudes elegance and charm, dressed in striking coffee-colored attire that harmonizes perfectly with the ethereal backdrop.

Their radiant smiles and affectionate poses reflects the deep bond and love they share and the essence of their journey towards marital bliss.

As anticipation mounts for their upcoming union, fans and well-wishers have been showering the couple with congratulatory messages and blessings, eagerly awaiting the joyous celebration of their love.

Below are the photos