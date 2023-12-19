The Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), A.D.O1 Alex King Nartey, has expressed concerns about attacks on personnel who arrive late at fire scenes.

According to him, residents manhandle officers in line of duty and even vandalise fire tenders.

This follows a disturbing incident at the O.A. Travel and Tours terminal at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle where unidentified individuals incensed by the alleged delay in the Fire Service’s response to a fire emergency resorted to pelting the fire tenders with stones.

It took the intervention of the police service to restore calm and allow the firefighters to get to work.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, Mr. Nartey said they will not tolerate such attacks from people anymore.

He said fire personnel will defend themselves with any weapon available should they come under attack.

“If residents continue to attack us in line of duty, whatever weapon we have, we can use it to defend ourselves at the peril of our lives. You cannot attack us during the course of our work; whatever weapon we have, we can use it to attack you” the Fire Service PRO fumed.

Mr. Nartey said they arrive at fire scenes late because of illegal structures cited in fire prone areas in Accra.

“Sometimes, the unauthorized placement of metal containers and wooden kiosks for business purposes by private individuals in certain areas also becomes a hindrance for the vehicles to have easy access to the scenes of fire outbreaks,” he added.

Mr. Nartey said they are collaborating with the Police to address the menace of miscreants attacking personnel.

The Fire Officer therefore assured the public that the GNFS is dedicated to working in their interest and is committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property.

