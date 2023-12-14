On Thursday evening, an unusual incident unfolded in the studios of Joy FM.

The spokesperson for the Ghana National Fire Service, A.D.O1 Alex King Nortey, had participated in an interview on Drive Time on Joy.

Little did he know that he would be responding to a distress call moments later.

During the conversation with Lexis Bill, he received a radio prompt while on air about a fire outbreak at the O.A. Bus Terminal at Kwame Nkrumah Circle near Winners Chapel.

Listening over his walkie-talkie, an officer radioed in about the firefighting team, which had been dispatched to the scene, being attacked by traders in the area.

The officer signaled that the police have been informed about the situation and would be arriving at the scene to cordon off the area to allow the firefighters to work.

Commenting on the attack, A.D.O1 Nortey said areas where Fire Service personnel are attacked in the course of their duties are often blacklisted.

He mentioned that this means, in the event of future fires, Fire Service personnel will not be dispatched to the area.

Meanwhile, officials have told JoyNews that the incident was triggered by a bus belonging to the O.A. Travel and Tour terminal which caught fire.

While there have not been any reported casualties, footage from the site reveals a badly burnt vehicle.

