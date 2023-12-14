The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) is urging Ghanaians to prepare for an intense Harmattan season in December.

It attributed the intense dry season to the arrival of a dry continental wind in the country.

“We have the dry continental wind invading our country, and we expect this condition to last, especially for the entire period of December. We are going to be getting a lot of this dryness coming from the Sahara and the Sahel regions into our country. The dust conditions will be accompanied by winds which are coming from the northern part of the continent into our country,” Senior Meteorologist at the Agency, Frederick Cudjoe said in an interview on Citi FM.

Ghana is currently experiencing dry and dusty winds, a characteristic feature of the Harmattan season.

Based on this backdrop, Mr. Cudjoe urged Ghanaians to take necessary precautions to prevent accidents during this season.

“We advise that when visibility becomes very poor especially early in the morning and then at dawn, motorists should take necessary precautions by using their fog lights and also drive within the speed limit. Also, people who go to farms, we advise that they take the necessary precautions to prevent any fire outbreak” he said.

Mr. Cudjoe urged Ghanaians to wear nose mask to avoid inhaling particles in the atmosphere.

“Since we will be having those particles in the atmosphere, we advise that maybe we can be putting on our nose masks during this period to avoid taking in a lot of that particle into our respiratory systems” he added.

