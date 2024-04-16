The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Mahama, has initiated a “Reconciliation and Thank You Tour” within his constituency following his confirmation as the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for the upcoming elections.

The purpose of the tour is to unite party members and aspirants who vied for the parliamentary candidacy.

Beginning on Monday, April 15, Farouk Mahama engaged with party supporters and community leaders in Yendi during his tour.

He reiterated his commitment to working collaboratively with all party members to secure victory in the December 7 general elections, with specific focus on retaining the party’s seat in Yendi.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, April 10, Farouk Mahama expressed gratitude to the party leadership, President Akufo-Addo, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for their guidance in resolving issues stemming from the parliamentary primary held on January 27.

The NPP officially declared Farouk Aliu Mahama as its parliamentary candidate for the constituency following a primary contest between him and Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, the CEO of MASLOC.

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama later lodged a petition with the party’s leadership, alleging election irregularities and calling for the annulment of the results due to disruptions during the counting process and accusations of favouritism among party officials.

