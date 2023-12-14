Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is urging Ghanaians to vote out the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the party has destroyed the economy hence does not deserve to be retained in power.

“The elections go beyond NDC and NPP, it is about the soul and the future of this country. These people have messed up the country, we have huge debts and the country cannot afford to have NPP again,” he said on TV3 on Thursday, December 14.

Mr. Afriyie Ankrah warned his supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) against premature jubilation.

He said that although the NDC stands a high chance of winning the 2024 general elections, members of the party who are already celebrating should stop and work hard to ensure the victory is delivered.

“The NDC’s chances are clear. We should be careful and not jubilate prematurely, the elections are not over, we must come together with unity of purpose and work hard and ensure we rescue this country,” he said.