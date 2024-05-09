The Electoral Commission (EC) has rejected a demand by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to disclose the serial numbers of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits being for the limited voter registration exercise.

In a statement released on Thursday, May 9, the EC explained that, disclosing the serial numbers to external entities could potentially jeopardize the security of the electoral system and its processes.

The EC said it has implemented measures to guarantee the transparency of the ongoing registration procedure, affirming its commitment to openness and accountability.

“Releasing these serial numbers to any external parties, including political entities, poses a substantial risk to the security and integrity of our registration processes. That is why this has never been done since biometric voting system was introduced in Ghana.

“The Electoral Commission has nothing to hide. It is important to note that the demand for serial numbers of BVRs, if granted, could pose major risks to the security and integrity of our electoral system and operations. Prevention of such risks by declining this request, far outweighs any concerns and interests of individual stakeholders” the statement said.

That notwithstanding, the EC assured the public of a transparent process by listing a number of measures implemented in that regard.

Find full statement below:

