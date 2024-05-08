The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nkwanta South, Felix Owusu-Gyimah, has met with the chiefs and elders of the Akyode Traditional Council at Shiare to officially introduce himself as the President’s representative and Chairman of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC).

The MCE’s visit to the Traditional Council was to foster strong relationships and open communications with traditional authorities.

In the meeting, Mr Owusu-Gyimah stressed government’s efforts to restore peace in the municipality following recent tribal disturbances.

“Preaching peace and finding the best ways to restore lasting peace and rebuild lost trust in the municipality is of utmost importance. We must work together to achieve this goal,” he stated.

The MCE told the chiefs about the World Bank-funded Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project, in the municipality which Shiare is a beneficiary.

He stressed the need for the Akyode community to continue to embrace peace in order to fully enjoy the benefits of this initiative, which aims to promote social cohesion and improve living conditions in the municipality.

The MCE commended the Akyode leadership for their commitment to peace and pledged the support of the Municipal Security Council to restore lost trust.

He urged all residents to support the efforts towards peace and to work together towards building a harmonious community.

The Akyode leadership expressed their willingness to cooperate and work towards a peaceful resolution.

They acknowledged the negative impact of the recent conflict and agreed to take steps to preach peace, tolerance, and take a lead role in the rebuilding process.

