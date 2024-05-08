Son of popularly Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has joined the movie industry.

The esteemed actor introduced his son, Clinton Onyeze to the crew as both his Personal Assistant and Assistant Production Manager.

Kanayo O. Kanayo said he will treat his son like other crew members to maintain a professional environment.

He clarified that, Clinton would receive compensation for his contributions on the movie set.

Kanayo O. Kanayo said his son, a graduate of Babcock University, is doing internship to gain practical experience in management and filmmaking.

He encouraged his peers and admirers to offer similar opportunities to their children to foster deeper understanding and respect for the film industry.

“We resumed filming today. My son, Clinton Onyeze Mbaise, joins us as Assistant Production Manager & my Personal Assistant. He is an intern to understudy filmmaking and management before proceeding to further studies. We should let our children work in our organizations or other establishments to appreciate the industry. Kudos Onyeze. Welcome on board Simpliciter Associates Productions” he wrote on Instagram.