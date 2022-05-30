Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, gracefully celebrated his 60th birthday with a movie theme in the company of well-wishers.

The actor decided to throw a spectacular party to mark the milestone of his settled on theme of Hollywood movies; the likes of Money Heist, and Star Wars.

Some party guests dressed as the characters of the movies and brought some joyful aura to the event.

The celebrant was full of smiles at every session of the birthday party which lasted for hours.

Watch the video below: