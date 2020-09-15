Veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has been called to the Nigerian Bar.
The 58-year-old actor was called to Bar today September 15.
Five years ago, the actor took everyone by surprise when he enrolled for a Law degree at the University of Abuja. He graduated in 2018 and went to the Nigerian Law School where he passed the examinations in July 2020.
He shared a photo of himself after his call to the bar on his IG page and wrote:
“To God be all the Glory. You can now address me as Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, Esq, MFR ( Barrister And Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria).”
Congrats to him!