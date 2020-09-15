Veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has been called to the Nigerian Bar.

The 58-year-old actor was called to Bar today September 15.

Five years ago, the actor took everyone by surprise when he enrolled for a Law degree at the University of Abuja. He graduated in 2018 and went to the Nigerian Law School where he passed the examinations in July 2020.

Nollywood Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo

He shared a photo of himself after his call to the bar on his IG page and wrote:

“To God be all the Glory. You can now address me as Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, Esq, MFR ( Barrister And Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria).”

Congrats to him!