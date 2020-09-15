Ghana legend, Rev. Osei Kofi, has implored Asamoah Gyan to quit the Black Stars ‘honourably’ to protect his reputation.

The 33-year-old last played for the team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] in Egypt. Prior to the tournament, the striker lost his captaincy and was handed a new role as the General captain under Kwesi Appiah.

With C.K. Akonnor at the helm of affairs as the Black Stars coach, Andre Ayew has retained his captaincy with Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori serving as the 1st and 2nd vice-captains.

Gyan’s role as the general captain has been scrapped.

Many believe the decision means Gyan, who is currently without a club, is not in coach Akonnor’s plans.

And according to the 1965 Africa Cup of Nations winner and Asante Kotoko legend, Gyan should announce his retirement from the team.

“Good name is better than riches and if Gyan will listen to me, he should quit the Black Stars because he is not the Gyan we used to know,” he said on Accra based radio station.

“I think he should honourably resign from the team to save his name,” he added.

Gyan remains the country’s highest goal scorer with 51 goals and has played in several Afcons.

He was a key figure when Ghana qualified for its maiden World Cup appearance in Germany in 2006.

Gyan also played in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where Ghana played in the quarterfinals for the first time in the history of the country.

The former Al Ain and Kayserirspor forward also played in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He also remains Africa’s highest goal scorer in the history of the World Cup with six goals.

It is unknown if he would be called up by coach Akonnor in his next call up for the 2022 Afcon qualifiers against Sudan.

Gyan has been training in Ghana since his contract with Indian club NorthEast United was terminated in January.