Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido is believed to be a father to five children from five different women or ‘baby mamas.’

Three of the five baby mamas are widely known but the other two ‘mysterious’ baby mamas are revealed in the list below:

#1 Sophia Momodu

Davido and Sophia got attached in 2015 and in the course of the relationship, Imade Adeleke was born.

Sophia Momodu is a well-known entrepreneur.

#2 Amanda

Amanda is Davido‘s second baby mama who is based in Atlanta, USA.

They have a child known as Hailey Adeleke.

#3 Chioma Avril Rowland

Chioma and Davido are still dating. Davido has even promised Chioma will be the mother of the rest of her kids and their marriage is scheduled to come off later this year.

They have a child together, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

#4 Ayotomide Labinjo

According to reports, she was with Davido way before he became popular. They have a child together – Mitchell Anu Adeleke.

#5 Larissa Lorenco

Larrisa is the fifth baby mama of the Nigerian star, she also has a child with him.