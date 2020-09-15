The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South Constituency, Hon. Rev. John Ntim Fordjour has promised to provide free breakfast to pupils taking part in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) in the Assin South District.

There are over 2,000 candidates taking part in the ongoing examinations, according to the District Education office’s records.

Hon Fordjour who made the promise while touring some of the examination centres said his action was aimed at boosting the morale of the candidates.

He explained that his free breakfast package is to support the central government’s free meal for the candidates.

Explaining the modalities of the provision, Hon Fordjour said all the candidates would be provided with breakfast every morning before the start of their papers.

The distribution, he said, will take place throughout the five-day examination period.

Some of the BECE candidates who have already benefited from the free breakfast yesterday showered praises on the MP for his support.