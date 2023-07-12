Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo says that many women are putting their lives at risk by going for butt enlargement when men look beyond that to settle for a wife.

In a viral video sighted by Graphic Showbiz, the actor who shot to prominence for his ritualist roles said many women have been deceived to undergo surgeries to enhance their bodies particularly their butts, for the erroneous impression that men appreciate women with huge backsides.

He described such notions as baseless, for the most part that the men were rather drawn to women who offered something valuable other than possession big bums.

He pointed out that if they were good, husbands would finance their wives to have them but it appears only boyfriends were pushing their partners to have them.

Kanayo O Kanayo said he has been forced to publicly condemn it following an unfortunate incident that claimed the life of a lady in the US who had an infection and subsequently, died from surgery complications.

“I am angry, physically and spiritually. A doctor friend in the US told me that a patient, very beautiful lady came in to the hospital after she had this Bum Bum enlargement and she had infection. And her boyfriend who caused her to go through that surgery came into the ward and the next thing was to signal that something was smelling saying he can’t stay there. Few days later the girl died from infection of the procedure.

“If Bum Bum enlargement was profitable, why are husbands not giving their wives money to do it? Bum Bum enlargement is like boyfriend/ girlfriend relationship in Secondary School, not up to the 3% end in marriage. Sadly, this Bum thing many of the ladies do not end as wives.“

