Netizens have been left bewildered after a scene in an upcoming movie Van Vicker is shooting went viral.

The rather cozy scene captured Van Vicker locking lips with a Nollywood actress identified as Chioma Nwaoha.

The movie depicts a beautiful love story, and the actors brought their A-game on set for the bedroom shoot.

The actress could be seen in a conversation with Van, before proceeding to kiss him, after which they both collapsed on the bed.

As the kissing got intense, Van reversed position to bring him on top, to give him enough room to explore the actress’ light-skinned body.

His hands toured around her backside, before finally resting on her chest.

Netizens have shared mixed reaction to the scene, in anticipation of the release of the Ghollywood-Nollywood movie.

While others feel for Mrs Vicker, vast majority have commended Van for his professionalism and impeccable acting.

Prince David Osei, who is also an actor, have teased that the scene went beyond just an act, and there is an unfeatured continuation.

Watch video below: