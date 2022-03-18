Top Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, has once again earned the admiration of fans over the tremendous support she shows her son.

It is not strange to see Mama Burna dancing on stage whenever her son performs but this time around, she took things up a notch.

Just recently, while Burna Boy was performing at an event in Ireland, his mother was also seen on stage dancing energetically.

Bose rocked a red sweater and black leather pants with sneakers as she moves energetically on stage to her son’s performance.

ALSO READ:

Burna Boy involved in accident

Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ remix with Burna Boy surpasses 700k in 3 days

KiDi, Burna Boy and Sam George among list of 100 Most Influential Young Africans

Her dance moves impressed many seeing as she is not a young woman but was able to move powerfully.

Bose’s dancing was also captured on video and it went viral on social media.

Watch the clip below: