A passenger on board a Kumasi-bound VIP bus with registration number AC 1489-22 has reportedly slumped and died while crossing the road to urinate.

MyNewsGh reported the incident occurred between Atwedie and Juaso on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Wednesday morning.

The deceased believed to be in his 40s according to the Police was part of the passengers travelling from Aflao to Kumasi.

Midway through the journey, the driver stopped for the passengers to urinate but the deceased went unconscious while crossing to the other side of the road.

The passenger was rushed to Juaso Government Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The body has since been deposited at the mortuary pending autopsy.

