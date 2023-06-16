Armed robbers have reportedly targeted over 10 commercial vehicles and robbed passengers of their belongings on Thursday night.

The incident happened along the main Dodowa to Somanya road in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

The incident unfolded when the alleged robbers set up a roadblock near Agomeda Luwuor Junction around 9:00 PM, engaging in their operation for more than 45 minutes.

A victim shared their harrowing experience with Joy News, describing the terrifying ordeal.

